Olmsted Falls City Council President Says Anti-Transgender Message Has Been Great for His Business

The latest mindless message posted outside Northridge Auto Repair is getting a lot of ink lately. Owner Jay Linn — the president of Olmsted Falls City Council
and something of a conservative gadfly among the enlightened Lorain/I-480 commercial district — doesn't seem to mind. He's said that his signs have always brought in good business, and this latest iteration is no different.
“If you don’t know who you identify as pull down your pants and look,” the sign reads, in dubious semantics. ("Who" has an unintelligible placement here, for instance, though we can all pretty easily grasp that Linn is trying to tell his transgender neighbors to fuck off.)
He did, oddly, find time to tell the Chronicle-Telegram
that he has a gay brother. “I don’t share his views in sexuality, and he doesn’t share mine,” Linn told the paper. “But we’re brothers.” It's unclear what he meant.
Protesters have shown up outside the auto garage and on Facebook, denouncing this as a message of hate or, at the very least, just a bizarre non-sequitur for passing motorists.
From the C-T
:
Since [1979], he’s had messages directed at Dennis Kucinich, sports teams and an array of other issues.
Linn said he takes jabs as he sees fit. He believes his simple messages lighten the moods of countless commuters as they hop on the highway near his shop to head off to the daily grind in Cleveland.
“I have to tell you this is the best sign I’ve ever had,” Linn said. “There’s been 30 or 40 people who have stopped in today, taken business cards and told me what great signs I do. They’ve stopped in, shook our hands and said keep up the great work. A couple made appointments for cars.”
Feel free to let him know how much he's "lightened your mood" on Yelp
, Facebook
and with your wallet.