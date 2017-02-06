C-Notes

Monday, February 6, 2017

C-Notes

Steve Martin and Martin Short to Play Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica with Steep Canyon Rangers

Posted By on Mon, Feb 6, 2017 at 11:01 AM

Since 2009, comedian Steven Martin has played bluegrass music with Steep Canyon Rangers. Martin rarely tours with the band, but he’s just announced a series of dates with the group.

Martin along with comedian Martin Short will bring the show, dubbed "An Evening You Will Forget for the Rest Of Your Lives" Featuring Steep Canyon Rangers & Jeff Babko to Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica on Sept. 17.

The concert includes stand-up, film clips, musical numbers and conversations about their lives in show business.

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 10.

