Tuesday, February 7, 2017

Arts District

Comedian Kathy Griffin to Perform at Playhouse Square on March 25

Posted By on Tue, Feb 7, 2017 at 12:53 PM

Famous for joking that she winds up on the “D-list” when it comes to party invites in the entertainment world, self-effacing comedian Kathy Griffin brings her new show, Kathy Griffin’s Celebrity Run-ins: My A-Z Index, to town next month.

The 50-city tour takes its title from Griffin’s latest book, Kathy Griffin’s Celebrity Run-Ins: My A-Z Index, an A-Z compendium of the celebrities she’s met over the years and the “outrageous, charming and sometimes bizarre” stories she tells about them.

Griffin has hosted CNN's New Year's Eve special with Anderson Cooper since 2007; she also recently hosted the 41st annual Daytime Emmy Awards and AARP's Movies for Grownups Gala. Along with Whoopi Goldberg and Lily Tomlin, Griffin ranks as the only female comic to ever win a Grammy for Best Comedy Album. 

She performs at 8 p.m. on Saturday, March 25, at the State Theatre.

