Factory Seconds Brass Trio and Four More Classical Music Events to Hit This Week

Factory Seconds Brass Trio, photo by Roger Mastroianni
The Cleveland Orchestra
is back at Severance Hall after playing concerts in Miami, and this week’s big attraction is Gustav Mahler’s Das Lied von der Erde (“The Song of the Earth”), a symphony-length setting of Chinese poems for mezzo-soprano and tenor soloists. Michelle DeYoung and Paul Groves are the excellent vocalists, and the Orchestra is in the expert hands of Donald Runnicles, stepping in for the ailing Christoph von Dohnányi. Schubert’s “Unfinished” Symphony opens the programs on Thursday, February 9 at 7:30 pm, and Friday and Saturday, February 10 and 11 at 8. Tickets available online.
Have Valentine’s Day plans? If you don’t, the Chagrin Studio Orchestra
suggests an early Valentine’s Day Extravaganza featuring pianist Dmitri Levkovich in Sergei Rachmaninoff’s Piano Concerto No. 2 at Chagrin Valley Little Theater on Saturday, February 11 at 7:30 pm. Make an evening of it by adding a 5:30 pm pre-concert reception at Imagery Gallery featuring art by Hector Vega, and an After Party with Studio Orchestra musicians, light fare by Andrew Yanek of the Cuyahoga Group, and wines selected by Kurt and Yolanda of Chuck’s Fine Wines. Tickets available online.
13-year-old piano whiz Gavin George is the next attraction on the Tri-C Classical Piano Series
. The young Granville, OH virtuoso will play music by Schubert, Schumann, Chopin, and Liszt at Gartner Auditorium at the Cleveland Museum of Art on Sunday, February 12 at 2:00 pm. The performance is free.
The amusingly-named Factory Seconds Brass Trio
— all second-chair players in The Cleveland Orchestra — will have a busy day on Sunday, February 12. Trumpeter Jack Sutte, hornist Jesse McCormick, and trombonist Richard Stout will start out with a free, 3:00 pm faculty concert in Gamble Auditorium at Baldwin Wallace titled “Well-Tempered Hindemith: Modernist, Traditionalist, Pragmatist, Artist.” Pianist Christine Fuoco will join each of the players for a solo sonata by Paul Hindemith, and pianist Christina Dahl will take over the bench for Hindemith’s Ludus Tonalis, “a counterpoint homage to J.S. Bach.”
At 7:00 on Sunday evening, Factory Seconds will be the featured performers at the Bop Stop as the Baldwin Wallace Bach Festival presents its latest edition of Bach Haus and Brews. The music will include bluegrass, broadway, jazz, and — of course — Bach. Reserve your seats online.
And for Valentine’s Day itself, The Cleveland Orchestra proposes Henry Mancini’s score for Breakfast at Tiffany’s, performed live by the Orchestra under guest conductor Justin Freer, while Audrey Hepburn and George Peppard appear on the Severance Hall big screen. The 7:30 pm screening on Tuesday, February 14 at 7:30 pm is part of TCO’s “At the Movies” series, and tickets are available online.
