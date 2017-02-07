C-Notes

Tuesday, February 7, 2017

C-Notes

The Cleveland Orchestra Announces Blossom Schedule

Posted By on Tue, Feb 7, 2017 at 9:12 AM

click to enlarge ROGER MASTROIANNI
  • Roger Mastroianni
The Cleveland Orchestra has just announced its schedule for its annual series of concerts at Blossom. Between July 4 and Labor Day weekend, the orchestra will play 21 concerts at the outdoor shed.

Highlights include the following: Blossom’s traditional, star-spangled concerts with the Blossom Festival Band (July 3 and 4); Cleveland Orchestra Music Director Franz Welser-Möst conducting Beethoven’s Symphony No. 2 and Berlioz’s Symphonie fantastique (July 8); a special evening of opera favorites featuring soprano Erin Wall (July 9); works by Beethoven, Milhaud, and Roussel (July 15); Carole King favorites performed by the Orchestra and vocalists (July 23); an all-Tchaikovsky program that includes his Piano Concerto No. 1 and Symphony No. 5 (August 5); a swinging tribute to Ella Fitzgerald in celebration of her 100th birthday (August 27); and the Steven Spielberg sci-fi flick E.T. The Extra-Terrestrial shown in HD with the John Williams’ score performed live (September 1-3).
    
New series packages are available for purchase now. Lawn Ticket Books are also on sale now. Individual tickets for the entire season go on sale to the general public in early May. More details can be found online.

