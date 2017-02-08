Scene & Heard

Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Wednesday, February 8, 2017

Scene & Heard

Arco Recycling Will Appeal Ohio EPA's Order to Shut Down Operations

Posted By on Wed, Feb 8, 2017 at 11:17 AM

click to enlarge ERIC SANDY / SCENE
  • ERIC SANDY / SCENE
Arco Recycling, which is operating a dump on Noble Road in East Cleveland, was ordered by the Ohio EPA to stop taking in anymore housing demolition materials and to cease operations completely. The dump owners did not comply in time, and the case was sent over to the Ohio Attorney General for further oversight.

Now, Arco is appealing the order. A hearing is set for March 1 in Columbus. WCPN's Nick Castele noticed that fascinating item on an EPA docket this morning.

Oddly enough, the fresh issue of Scene hitting Northeast Ohio streets this morning is emblazoned with a feature story on Arco Recycling. We spent the past few weeks talking with residents on Noble Road and looking at East Cleveland City Council records, along with various reports from the Cleveland Division of Air Quality and the Ohio EPA, to figure out how in the the hell a four-story mountain of poisonous materials grew in the middle of a residential neighborhood.

Some residents celebrated the Ohio EPA's Jan. 17 order. Within a few days, though, wariness pervaded the neighborhood once again.

"We have to remain vigilant," Devin Branch, an outspoken resident and a frequent critic of the current mayoral administration, said. "We have to remember that there's a huge, huge journey between now and the actual completion of the removal of this dump. We have to make sure that we insist on the hasty removal of this dump, but in a manner that protects the health and welfare of the people of the city of East Cleveland and the people of surrounding communities."

Noble Road resident Willie Morrow summed it up more succinctly: "A whole lotta hell gonna break loose."

We'll be watching how this appeal shakes out.

Jump to comments (0)
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog

Archives | RSS

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Most Popular

  1. Tenants Announced for Stark Development nuCLEus (Spoiler Alert: Shake Shack!) Read More

  2. Olmsted Falls City Council President Says Anti-Transgender Message Has Been Great for His Business Read More

  3. Cleveland Hts. Pastor Darrell Scott Says He Misspoke at White House Black History Month Event, Blames Lack of Sleep Read More

  4. Scene Announces Winners in #RedesigntheTribe Contest Read More

  5. RTA Traffic Studies Support Opening Public Square to Buses Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Flavor
The People Issue
Summer Guide
Best of Cleveland
More...

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100

Cleveland, OH, 44115

Main: (216) 241-7550

Advertising: (216) 802-7241

All parts of this site Copyright © 2017 Cleveland Scene.

RSS Feeds

News

Music

Movies

Eat

Arts

Get Out

Special Sections

Classifieds

Personals

Social Media

About CleveScene

© 2017 Cleveland Scene: 737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100, Cleveland, OH 44115, (216) 241-7550
Logos and trademarks on this site are property of their respective owners.


Website powered by Foundation