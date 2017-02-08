C-Notes

Wednesday, February 8, 2017

C-Notes

Classic Rock Act Chicago to Play E.J. Thomas Hall in May

Posted By on Wed, Feb 8, 2017 at 9:08 AM

click to enlarge DAVID KEMP
  • David Kemp
Just over two years ago, classic rockers Chicago played a blistering set before a sold-out crowd at Hard Rock Live.

The group delivered hits such as “Saturday In the Park,” “If You Leave Me Now” and “Does Anybody Really Know What Time It Is?” as well as deep tracks like “Street Player,” a cut from Chicago 13, one of the albums that the band made during the disco era in the late ’70s, and the free-form instrumental “Mongonucleosis.”

Expect the band, which was inducted into the Rock Hall last year, to be in good form once again when it performs on May 16 at E.J. Thomas Hall in Akron. A special ticket presale starts at 10 this morning and continues until 10 tomorrow night. Use the pass code CHICAGO2017.


Tags: , ,

