Darrell Scott's Cleveland Heights Church Backed Out of the Funeral for 14-Year-Old Alianna DeFreeze

"They told us they'd hold the space and we could pay them Wednesday," Hall said. "But they called Tuesday and asked for the money. Then they told us the space was no longer available."
Hall said family members have been unable to sleep or eat while trying to figure out the funeral arrangements.
"We just want to lay her to rest," Hall said. "We're looking forward to the funeral. We can't return to anything close to normalcy until this happens. On top of all the grief, this has been incredibly stressful."
