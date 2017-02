Darrell Scott's Cleveland Heights Church Backed Out of the Funeral for 14-Year-Old Alianna DeFreeze

Defreeze

"They told us they'd hold the space and we could pay them Wednesday," Hall said. "But they called Tuesday and asked for the money. Then they told us the space was no longer available."



Hall said family members have been unable to sleep or eat while trying to figure out the funeral arrangements.



"We just want to lay her to rest," Hall said. "We're looking forward to the funeral. We can't return to anything close to normalcy until this happens. On top of all the grief, this has been incredibly stressful."

Adam Ferrise reports on an unexpected setback in the funeral for Alianna DeFreeze, the 14-year-old who was found murdered in an abandoned home on Cleveland's eastside.New Spirit Revival Center in Cleveland Heights backed out of the funeral plans, citing insufficient staffing and, according to DeFreeze's cousin, a "hiccup" in transferring GoFundMe money.The family has since moved the funeral to Imani Temple Ministries in Cleveland Heights, with a wake and services to be held Feb. 11.From Ferrise's report: