Scene & Heard

Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Wednesday, February 8, 2017

Scene & Heard

LeBron on Trump's Immigration Orders: They "Don't Represent What the United States Is All About"

Posted By on Wed, Feb 8, 2017 at 12:13 PM

click to enlarge COURTESY LEBRON JAMES FAMILY FOUNDATION
  • Courtesy LeBron James Family Foundation
Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter in the aftermath of receiving the NAACP's Jackie Robinson Award (given in person on Feb. 1 at the Q; part of the NAACP's Image Awards broadcast on Feb. 11) LeBron James discussed Donald Trump's immigration orders, advocating generally for peaceful demonstrations and saying specifically that he doesn't support the policies.

"Diversity is what makes this country so great," says James, who was raised by a single mother in an Akron housing project. "We should all continue to speak up and fight for ideas that bring people together regardless of race, gender, ethnicity, religious beliefs or any other differences." The NBA is a global league; every team has at least one international player, with more than 35 countries represented and many Muslim-American players. And the league has been comparatively outspoken on social issues, initiating in December 2015 a campaign against gun violence. "It's important that we as athletes continue to use the platform we have to speak up for what we believe in," says James.

As protests continue to rage over President Trump's ban on immigrants and refugees from seven predominantly Muslim countries, James has calibrated his message to encourage peaceful dissent through free speech. "I am not in favor of this policy or any policy that divides and excludes people," he says. "I stand with the many, many Americans who believe this does not represent what the United States is all about. And we should continue to speak out about it."
James hasn't been the most outspoken athlete on social and political issues — after a Cuyahoga County grand jury declined to indict the officers who shot and killed Tamir Rice, he told reporters he didn't know enough about the situation to offer an opinion — but he has picked his spots. At the ESPYs, for example, LeBron, along with Chris Paul, Dwyane Wade and Carmelo Anthony, implored athletes to use their influence and stature to speak out on issues of violence, particularly against African Americans. And prior to a game in 2014, LeBron and other wore "I Can't Breathe" shirts in honor of Eric Garner, who died at the hands of police officers in New York.

Tags: , ,

Jump to comments (0)
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Speaking of LeBron, Donald Trump

Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog

Archives | RSS

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Most Popular

  1. Tenants Announced for Stark Development nuCLEus (Spoiler Alert: Shake Shack!) Read More

  2. Darrell Scott's Cleveland Heights Church Backed Out of the Funeral for 14-Year-Old Alianna DeFreeze Read More

  3. Scene Announces Winners in #RedesigntheTribe Contest Read More

  4. Olmsted Falls City Council President Says Anti-Transgender Message Has Been Great for His Business Read More

  5. Cleveland Hts. Pastor Darrell Scott Says He Misspoke at White House Black History Month Event, Blames Lack of Sleep Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Flavor
The People Issue
Summer Guide
Best of Cleveland
More...

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100

Cleveland, OH, 44115

Main: (216) 241-7550

Advertising: (216) 802-7241

All parts of this site Copyright © 2017 Cleveland Scene.

RSS Feeds

News

Music

Movies

Eat

Arts

Get Out

Special Sections

Classifieds

Personals

Social Media

About CleveScene

© 2017 Cleveland Scene: 737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100, Cleveland, OH 44115, (216) 241-7550
Logos and trademarks on this site are property of their respective owners.


Website powered by Foundation