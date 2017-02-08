C-Notes

Wednesday, February 8, 2017

C-Notes

Pyro De Mayo Will Return to Nelson Ledges May 5-7

Posted By on Wed, Feb 8, 2017 at 11:50 AM

Pyro De Mayo will return to Nelson Ledges for its second incarnation May 5-7. We highly recommend you attend. Last year's debut was an incredible trip through great performances — musical and otherwise.

On the bill: Nahko and Medicine for the People, Rising Appalachia, The Werks, Dustin Thomas, Gipsy Moon, Dixon's Violin, Heady Ruxpin, Space Monster and more.

Last year, we interviewed Nahko about his band's latest album and checked in with a Pyro organizer to see how things were unfolding for that unprecedented festival. “It’s an artistic gathering of all our tribes — such a monumental experience," Nelson's own Joe Pirtz told us.

Tickets are on sale now.
