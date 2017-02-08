Rock Hall to Host Simulcast Party for 2017 Induction Ceremony

click to enlarge
If you’re like us, you can’t afford to jetset off to New York to see the sold-out Rock Hall Inductions that take place at Barclays Center on April 7.
To accommodate locals who either didn’t get tickets or can’t afford the trek east, the Rock Hall
will stream a live broadcast of the 32nd Annual Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony.
Outside of the Barclays Center, the Official Simulcast Party at the Rock Hall will be the only place to watch the Induction Ceremony on the night of the event.
Doors for the party open at 6:30 p.m., and the broadcast begins at 7 p.m. Magic Hat Brewing Company, Great Lakes Brewing Company and Fathead’s Brewery have signed on as sponsors.
The Rock Hall member presale for simulcast tickets begins at 10 a.m. on Monday, Feb. 27. Tickets go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 28, via ticketing.rockhall.com
and at the Rock Hall’s box office.
The 32nd Annual Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony honors inductees Joan Baez, ELO, Journey, Pearl Jam, Nile Rodgers, Tupac Shakur and YES. So far, the Rock Hall has announced Neil Young (inducting Pearl Jam), Jackson Browne (inducting Joan Baez), and Geddy Lee and Alex Lifeson of Rush (inducting YES) will be on hand for the ceremony. Other guests will be announced shortly.
Simulcast tickets include access to all Rock Hall exhibits and the entire broadcast of the ceremony. Concession stands and cash bars will be open, and the Rock Hall store will also feature commemorative 2017 inductee items.