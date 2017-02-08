C-Notes

Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Wednesday, February 8, 2017

C-Notes

Rock Hall to Host Simulcast Party for 2017 Induction Ceremony

Posted By on Wed, Feb 8, 2017 at 4:46 PM

click to enlarge unnamed.jpg
If you’re like us, you can’t afford to jetset off to New York to see the sold-out Rock Hall Inductions that take place at Barclays Center on April 7.

To accommodate locals who either didn’t get tickets or can’t afford the trek east, the Rock Hall will stream a live broadcast of the 32nd Annual Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony.

Outside of the Barclays Center, the Official Simulcast Party at the Rock Hall will be the only place to watch the Induction Ceremony on the night of the event. 

Doors for the party open at 6:30 p.m., and the broadcast begins at 7 p.m. Magic Hat Brewing Company, Great Lakes Brewing Company and Fathead’s Brewery have signed on as sponsors.

The Rock Hall member presale for simulcast tickets begins at 10 a.m. on Monday, Feb. 27. Tickets go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 28, via ticketing.rockhall.com and at the Rock Hall’s box office.

The 32nd Annual Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony honors inductees Joan Baez, ELO, Journey, Pearl Jam, Nile Rodgers, Tupac Shakur and YES. So far, the Rock Hall has announced Neil Young (inducting Pearl Jam), Jackson Browne (inducting Joan Baez), and Geddy Lee and Alex Lifeson of Rush (inducting YES) will be on hand for the ceremony. Other guests will be announced shortly.

Simulcast tickets include access to all Rock Hall exhibits and the entire broadcast of the ceremony. Concession stands and cash bars will be open, and the Rock Hall store will also feature commemorative 2017 inductee items.

Tags: , ,

Jump to comments (0)
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Speaking of Rock Hall, Simulcast Party

Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog

Archives | RSS

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Most Popular

  1. Darrell Scott's Cleveland Heights Church Backed Out of the Funeral for 14-Year-Old Alianna DeFreeze Read More

  2. Tenants Announced for Stark Development nuCLEus (Spoiler Alert: Shake Shack!) Read More

  3. Ohio: You've Been Googling A Lot About Donald Trump 'Gaslighting America' Read More

  4. Public Square: The Heart of Darkness Read More

  5. LeBron on Trump's Immigration Orders: They "Don't Represent What the United States Is All About" Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Flavor
The People Issue
Summer Guide
Best of Cleveland
More...

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100

Cleveland, OH, 44115

Main: (216) 241-7550

Advertising: (216) 802-7241

All parts of this site Copyright © 2017 Cleveland Scene.

RSS Feeds

News

Music

Movies

Eat

Arts

Get Out

Special Sections

Classifieds

Personals

Social Media

About CleveScene

© 2017 Cleveland Scene: 737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100, Cleveland, OH 44115, (216) 241-7550
Logos and trademarks on this site are property of their respective owners.


Website powered by Foundation