Tenants Announced for Stark Development nuCLEus (Spoiler Alert: Shake Shack!)

click to enlarge NBBJ

nuCLEus architectural rendering, provided to the city earlier this month.

According to Stark Enterprises, Cleveland Live!, a 47,780-square-foot multi-concept entertainment venue, will be the primary tenant of the nuCLEus project currently in development. The concept would be created by the Cordish Companies, which has crafted similar entertainment, gaming and hotel destinations such as Charleston Place in Charleston, Power & Light District in Kansas City, and Maryland Live! Casino & Hotel in the Baltimore.“Located at the corner of E. 4th St. and Huron Road directly across from Quicken Loans Arena, Cleveland Live! will become the heartbeat of nuCLEus, providing fans with one of the best sports viewing experiences imaginable – the ultimate place to celebrate all Cleveland and Ohio sports,” states a press release.The multi-tenant destination will feature a variety of local, regional and national dining and entertainment concepts. Also on the roster is Shake Shack, the wildly popular Danny Meyer-founded burger concept. It will be Ohio’s first location. Also on the bill of fare is Ohio’s first HopCat, an 8,500-square-foot beer-themed eatery featuring Belgian beers and small bites. Coffee fans might appreciate the addition of Starbucks Reserve Bar, a new-to-market concept that features rare, small-lot coffees brewed by hand-pulled espresso machines, siphon, and Clover.“nuCLEus is a world-class project lead by an incredibly experienced team in Spark Enterprises and we could not be more excited and proud to be a part of it,” stated Blake Cordish, Vice President of The Cordish Companies. “Cleveland Live! represents so many things that our Company is passionate about: urban revitalization, best-in-class dining and entertainment, one-of-a-kind sports-anchored experiences, and creation of a central gathering place for the community. nuCLEus will be a dynamic development that will serve Downtown Cleveland for decades to come and we’re thrilled for Cleveland Live! to be at the core of it.”nuCLEus will also feature over 200,000 square feet of office space and a seven-story parking garage with approximately 2,100 spaces.“This is just the beginning and already it’s been thrilling to see the level of national commitment we’re receiving from tenants that are eager to enter the Cleveland market at nuCLEus,” said Robert Stark, president and chief executive officer, Stark Enterprises. “This is the dawn of a new era for Cleveland and it’s this level of development in our central business district that will ignite even further growth and revitalization.”The ambitious project is still a few years out, if all goes as hoped.