Wednesday, February 8, 2017

Scene & Heard

Ohio: You've Been Googling A Lot About Donald Trump 'Gaslighting America'

Posted By on Wed, Feb 8, 2017 at 1:57 PM

The most Googled search term in Ohio compared to the rest of America since the 2016 presidential election is: "Donald Trump is gaslighting America." That's according to a handy data-backed map produced by Estately. (Also in the top three: What happens if Obamacare is repealed? and Where is Somalia?)

"Gaslighting" has become an increasingly popular way to describe the actions of the president. It's having something of a rebirth after bring brought out of relationship counseling sessions for the past few decades. While it's an important thing to underscore, whether or not the president is mindfucking the U.S. right now seems pretty obvious. (He is.) We think Illinois and Pennsylvania have been using Google much more productively since November.

A quick search of Scene's internal server reveals that the most Googled search term at our office is: "Mayor Frank Jackson is gaslighting Cleveland."

Tags: , , ,

