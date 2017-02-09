C-Notes

Thursday, February 9, 2017

C-Notes

Keepers of the Art to Host Their Next Music Showcase in March at EJ Thomas Hall

Posted By on Thu, Feb 9, 2017 at 1:35 PM

Founded in 2006 to provide "an annual venue for hip-hop’s pioneers and independent and/or B-side soul artists,” the Keepers of the Art Music Showcase has brought artists as Doug E. Fresh, Slick Rick, KRS One, Big Daddy Kane, Buckshot, Whodini, Rakim, MC Lyte, EPMD, Masta Ace, J-Live, Asheru, Brand Nubian, Nice & Smooth, Das Eft and Slum Village to town in the past.

Now, the group has just announced the bill for its next showcase, part of a Classic Emcee Concert Series. The concert features Boston-based rapper Edo G, who’s known for songs such as “I Gotta Have It” and “Be a Father to Your Child.” The rapper has collaborated with DJ Premier, Pete Rock and Masta Ace over his two-decade career.

The event takes place on Saturday, March 18, at the Stage Door at EJ Thomas Hall located on the campus of The University of Akron. Tickets are $15. To purchase tickets online, visit uaevents.com.

The concert also serves as the official kick-off for KOTA’s Indiegogo crowdfunding campaign that will raise money for its upcoming Hip-Hop Preservation Project, a weekend of events consisting of concerts, lectures, discussions, workshops and competitions designed to act as “a catalyst for an international movement designed to counteract the commercialization of hip-hop music through the re-education and re-introduction of hip-hop culture’s original worldview, history and its original elements on a community-based level.”

That Preservation Project event will take place in September.

