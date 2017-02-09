Thursday, February 9, 2017
LeCharles Bentley On His New Career, Parenting and His Calling — The A to Z Podcast With Andre Knott and Zac Jackson
Former NFL offensive lineman LeCharles Bentley joins the show to talk about his O-line performance school, his last ride out of the NFL, if his five sons are equipped to play football, how O-line play has changed and a whole lot more. Buckle up — and bring a thesaurus.
