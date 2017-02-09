Music Box Supper Club to Host Lecture About Local ‘Cranks and Bards’

click to enlarge
Over the years, Cleveland has produced a number of irritable authors. Chief among them is the late Harvey Pekar, a graphic novelist, music critic and media personality.
A former Scene
contributor, Pekar had personality to spare (we still have fond memories from when he would call us from the Medical Records department at the Veteran's Administration Hospital to vent about his life and pitch a review of the latest jazz album he’d heard).
His life will be the topic of discussion at Cranks and Bards: Harvey Pekar and Poets from CLE, an upcoming event at the Music Box Supper Club that’s part of the venue’s weekly Cleveland Stories Dinner Parties program.
Arin Miller-Tait, the co-founder and co-director of Teaching Cleveland, will join Dave Lucas, the founder of the local Brews + Prose series, to lead the discussion.
The event doubles a dinner party, and the $20 pre fixe menu includes clam chowder, meatloaf and a Napoleon for dessert. Doors open at 5 p.m. on Wednesday, March 1. Admission is free but reservations, which can be made on the Music Box website
, are required for dinner.