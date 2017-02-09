Proper Pig to Bring its BBQ Magic to Mentor with Second Shop

click to enlarge
Almost a year to the day that Shane Vidovic and Ted Dupaski signed the lease for Proper Pig Smokehouse
in Lakewood, the pair signed a lease for a second location, this one clear across town in Mentor. The site, a former Quiznos (9582 Diamond Center Dr.), should be up and smoking by May, according to Vidovic.
“We’re going to take what we did in Lakewood and use some of things we learned since we opened to improve on the process,” Vidovic explains.
Since opening last spring, Proper Pig has earned the favor of scores of customers who adore the Texas-style barbecue dished up in a casual Lakewood storefront. The team was selling so much slow-smoked beef brisket, pulled pork, turkey breast, pork ribs and hot link sausages that they had to quickly expand their equipment.
“Going forward we will be better streamlined and open more often,” he adds.
The Lakewood shop is dinner-only every day but Saturday and Sunday, but the Mentor shop will be open for lunch and dinner seven days a week. The menu will be the same as on the westside and all the meats will be smoked on site. Wisely, the new spot has room to expand if and when the need arises.
As for the original location, which will turn one in April, Vidovic says the learning curve was steep and quick. The two went from running a food truck to operating a busy-as-heck brick-and-mortar spot almost overnight. But Proper Pig is now right where they want it to be.
“It’s running so much smoother,” he reports. “We’ve gotten the hang of not selling out of certain things, cooking enough and getting our capacity right. That’s why we feel we can do this one too."
And if you think slow-smoking implies slow-moving, think again.
“We hope this will be the model for moving forward. We don’t like to stop moving.”