Report: Cavs Have Jersey Ad Deal with Goodyear

Ads are coming to NBA jerseys starting next season, because nothing good lasts and a professional sports league is going to milk every square inch of real estate for every last dollar. A few teams have already announced their corporate shilltastic partners and reviews so far are mixed from aesthetically mediocre (the Celtics
, whose ad at least meshes with their colorway) to the abysmal (the Nets,
for instance).
As for your hometown Cleveland Cavaliers, a report last night claims they have a deal with Goodyear.
Reps from Goodyear and Cavs didn't respond to a request for comment from Bloomberg
. Previously announced deals have been pegged in the $5 to $10 million a year range.
It's not the worst arrangement, which isn't saying much. At least it isn't Quicken Loans.