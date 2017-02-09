Scene & Heard

Thursday, February 9, 2017

Scene & Heard

Report: Cavs Have Jersey Ad Deal with Goodyear

Posted By on Thu, Feb 9, 2017 at 10:06 AM

Ads are coming to NBA jerseys starting next season, because nothing good lasts and a professional sports league is going to milk every square inch of real estate for every last dollar. A few teams have already announced their corporate shilltastic partners and reviews so far are mixed from aesthetically mediocre (the Celtics, whose ad at least meshes with their colorway) to the abysmal (the Nets, for instance).

As for your hometown Cleveland Cavaliers, a report last night claims they have a deal with Goodyear.


Reps from Goodyear and Cavs didn't respond to a request for comment from Bloomberg. Previously announced deals have been pegged in the $5 to $10 million a year range.

It's not the worst arrangement, which isn't saying much. At least it isn't Quicken Loans.

Comments

