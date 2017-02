click to enlarge EMANUEL WALLACE / SCENE

After the Cleveland Pride Parade was unexpectedly canceled last year, a group of committed advocates rallied and planned a new event: Pride In The CLE. It was a fantastic success, by all accounts.Pride In The CLE will return with a march and festival on June 3, as part of a weeklong celebration from May 29 to June 4 downtown. Support is strong from a broad spectrum of community organizations and city leaders.Check the full details at the LGBT Community Center's website