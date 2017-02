Singer-Songwriter Jack Johnson to Play Blossom in June

click to enlarge

Singer-songwriter Jack Johnson’s sparse, often-acoustic songs have lullaby-like qualities to them (and they were even used in the soundtrack to the kids’ flick 2006).Despite their seeming simplicity, the songs have caught on with a generation of young listeners that often gravitates toward much flashier stuff.So when Johnson played Blossom back in 2014, he packed the place to the gills for a terrific performance that found him switching from acoustic to electric guitar throughout the night.Johnson returns to Blossom on June 3. For his current tour, the eco-friendly singer-songwriter will use sustainable biodiesel for his tour vehicles, produce up-cycled and eco-friendly merchandise, and expand his waste reduction, composting, and recycling program. The tour will also source local, organic food as part of a “farm to stage” program. There will be bike valets and alternative transportation incentives as well, and the tour will support over 140 non-profit partners.Fan pre-sales start on Tuesday. Tickets go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 17. Fans who purchase a ticket will receive a download of Johnson’s new song, “Fragments,” which is also available for purchase or streaming on all music services on Feb. 17. The new song accompanies the film,, a documentary that provides "a new perspective on the once pristine oceans of the world, while making an artful call to action for rethinking single-use plastic."