Singer-Songwriter Jack Johnson to Play Blossom in June

click to enlarge
Singer-songwriter Jack Johnson’s sparse, often-acoustic songs have lullaby-like qualities to them (and they were even used in the soundtrack to the kids’ flick 2006 Curious George
).
Despite their seeming simplicity, the songs have caught on with a generation of young listeners that often gravitates toward much flashier stuff.
So when Johnson played Blossom back in 2014, he packed the place to the gills for a terrific performance that found him switching from acoustic to electric guitar throughout the night.
Johnson returns to Blossom on June 3.
For his current tour, the eco-friendly singer-songwriter will use sustainable biodiesel for his tour vehicles, produce up-cycled and eco-friendly merchandise, and expand his waste reduction, composting, and recycling program. The tour will also source local, organic food as part of a “farm to stage” program. There will be bike valets and alternative transportation incentives as well, and the tour will support over 140 non-profit partners.
Fan pre-sales start on Tuesday. Tickets go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 17. Fans who purchase a ticket will receive a download of Johnson’s new song, “Fragments,” which is also available for purchase or streaming on all music services on Feb. 17. The new song accompanies the film, The Smog Of The Sea
, a documentary that provides "a new perspective on the once pristine oceans of the world, while making an artful call to action for rethinking single-use plastic."