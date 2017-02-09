Stout It Out Loud Fest Pairs Ohio Dark Brews with Oyster Bar

click to enlarge
On Saturday, February 18, Butcher and the Brewer
(2043 E. 4th St., 216-331-0805) will host its second annual Stout It Out Loud
festival, a late-winter celebration of oysters and craft beer. More than 25 Ohio breweries will be on site pouring an incredible assortment of stouts, porters, strong ales and other dark brews. The beers will complement a dozen different varieties of East and West Coast oysters.
“Last year’s inaugural event was such a success that we have been able to add to the stellar list of growing local breweries,” explains partner Jason Workman. “This year we have more than 25 breweries participating and over 40 different styles of beer to try.”
Butcher and the Brewer will be pouring a staggering selection of stouts, including Albino Stout, Midnight Oil Imperial Oatmeal Stout, Count Belgian Chocolate Stout, Sugaree's Sweet Stout with Coffee, Midnight Oil on Cacao Nibs, Midnight Oil on Coffee, and Albino Stout on Cacao Nibs and Coffee.
Other participating breweries include Rhinegeist, Fat Heads, Brick & Barrel, Thirsty Dog, Willoughby Brewing, Hoppin' Frog, Canton Brewing Co., Jackie O's, Urban Artifact, The Brew Kettle, Market Garden, Seventh Son, Platform, Sibling Revelry, Portside Brewing, Maize Valley Brewing, Goldhorn Brewing, MadCap Brewing, Lockport Brewing, Hansa Brewing, Lagerheads, HiHo Brewing, JAFB, Millersburg Brewing, RShea Brewing, and Double Wing Brewing.
Some of the special offerings include Hoppin Frog Boris the Crusher, Jackie O's Bourbon Barrel-Aged Dark Apparition, Seventh Son Oubilette Imperial Stout, Urban Artifact Kicksled Stout, and Brew Kettle Kitka Stout.
For eats, there will be an oyster bar with house made accouterments. A dozen raw, fresh-shucked oysters will be paired with classic, bloody mary and stout mignonettes, cocktail sauce, fermented horseradish and fresh lemon. Fried oysters will be served as Po’ Boys and Johnnycake fried oysters.
“The culinary team is assembling a diverse lineup of fresh shucked and fried oysters with a variety of housemade accoutrements,” Workman adds. “The sharp bite of a briny oyster and the roasted chocolate notes of a stout are the perfect pair for a cold winter day. I can’t wait. It’s my favorite event of the year!”
The event runs from noon to 4 p.m.
Tickets are $40 in advance
($45 post-Feb. 15) and include a souvenir tasting glass, 20 beer-tasting tickets and a half-dozen oysters. Non-food tickets as well as designated driver options are available as well.
