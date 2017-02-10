C-Notes

Friday, February 10, 2017

C-Notes

Backstage Pass: An Interview with Country Singer Aubrie Sellers

Posted By on Fri, Feb 10, 2017 at 8:45 AM

About five years ago, country singer Aubrie Sellers started writing the songs that would eventually appear on her terrific debut, last year's New City Blues.

Sellers, who turns up the guitars on the record to the point that some critics have described it as "garage country," came through town last night to play House of Blues with the rowdy country-rock act the Cadillac Three.

In this short interview, she talks about her upbringing (she's the daughter of country singer-songwriters Jason Sellers and Lee Ann Womack) and her unique approach on New City Blues

Tags: , ,

Speaking of Aubrie Sellers, House Of Blues

