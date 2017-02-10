C-Notes

Friday, February 10, 2017

C-Notes

Fourth Annual Cleveland Animals Bar Crawl to Take Place on April 22

Posted By on Fri, Feb 10, 2017 at 11:08 AM

Organizers have announced details for the fourth annual Cleveland Animals Bar Crawl, which takes place on April 22 at seven different animal-named bars in Cleveland.

The crawl begins at 4 p.m. and includes stops at Flying Monkey Pub, Fat Cats, Thirsty Parrot, Harry Buffalo, Buffalo Wild Wings, Wild Eagle Saloon and The Velvet Dog.

Attendees can actually begin the crawl at any of the pubs and six shuttles will transport patrons to and from each bar until the event ends at 10:30 p.m.

At 10 p.m., the Velvet Dog will host the official after party which will feature a DJ, photo booth, contests.

To sign up, purchase one of the official Cleveland Animals Bar Crawl T-Shirts for $25 at ClevelandAnimalsBarCrawl.com. Proceeds from shirts go directly to the Cleveland Animal Protective League. Buying a shirt provides shuttle access, allows entry into the VIP section at Velvet Dog and provides access to drink specials at the bars.

Cleveland Animals Bar Crawl, Cleveland Animal Protective League

