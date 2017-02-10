Scene & Heard

Friday, February 10, 2017

Scene & Heard

Trevor Bauer Flipped Out on Twitter Again, Defending Donald Trump and Denying Humans' Role in Climate Change

Posted By on Fri, Feb 10, 2017 at 11:46 AM

click to enlarge trevor_bauer_on_may_13_2013.jpg
In a world where there are so many better uses of your time, let's just hit pause real quick and take note of Indians starter Trevor Bauer's sprawling Twitter rant against anyone who dares take a jab at his undying devotion to President Donald Trump and other things like having to leave post-season games because he was playing with a drone.

He hasn't changed, folks.

The thing started last night, when Bauer complained about Twitter and Apple flooding his phone with "liberal slanted anti trump articles." It's unclear what he meant by that. From there, though, the public pounced — both in hearty support and opposition.


Now, we happen to like Bauer's cheeky attitude. (His post-season stuff, on the other hand...) Here are a few samples, sort of showcasing the "birther" level of rhetoric we're dealing with whenever Bauer decides to do one of these semi-monthly screeds. It's a little exhausting.


