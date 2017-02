Trevor Bauer Flipped Out on Twitter Again, Defending Donald Trump and Denying Humans' Role in Climate Change

click to enlarge

Really annoyed that @Apple and @Twitter continue to flood my phone with liberal slanted anti trump articles. fair and equal reporting? No? — Trevor Bauer (@BauerOutage) February 9, 2017

@AndrewZelman @ZackMeisel that same president who supposedly wasn't born in the us did the exact same ban — Trevor Bauer (@BauerOutage) February 10, 2017

@holymoze @ZackMeisel @AndrewZelman wrong and wrong. Nothing about any of that is racist — Trevor Bauer (@BauerOutage) February 10, 2017

@Dustyjumpwings i haven't met a single Native American yet who thinks it's racist. Shut up — Trevor Bauer (@BauerOutage) February 10, 2017

@ButDickkus the climate changed before humans and will change after. For us to think we can control it is extremely ego centric. — Trevor Bauer (@BauerOutage) February 10, 2017

@GManfan64 @Apple @Twitter lol ummm. Lol yeah. You say that to one of the most scientific baseball players in MLB. Ok lol — Trevor Bauer (@BauerOutage) February 10, 2017

In a world where there are so many better uses of your time, let's just hit pause real quick and take note of Indians starter Trevor Bauer's sprawling Twitter rant against anyone who dares take a jab at his undying devotion to President Donald Trump and other things like having to leave post-season games because he was playing with a drone.He hasn't changed, folks.The thing started last night, when Bauer complained about Twitter and Apple flooding his phone with "liberal slanted anti trump articles." It's unclear what he meant by that. From there, though, the public pounced — both in hearty support and opposition.Now, we happen to like Bauer's cheeky attitude . (His post-season stuff, on the other hand...) Here are a few samples, sort of showcasing the "birther" level of rhetoric we're dealing with whenever Bauer decides to do one of these semi-monthly screeds. It's a little exhausting.