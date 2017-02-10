White Boy Rick Movie, Starring Matthew McConaughey and Others, Will Film in Cleveland This Spring

click to enlarge
While no official word from the Cleveland Film Commission has come down, the White Boy Rick biopic will be filming in Cleveland this spring.
The movie tells the full life tale of Richard Wershe Jr., who's been locked up for almost 30 years for a nonviolent drug crime committed when he was a juvenile in 1988. But it's not that simple, of course: Wershe was a paid FBI informant in his early teens, helping the Feds nab dealers and crooks, including the then-mayor of Detroit's brother in law. He continued informing as his own drug business grew until he was busted at age 17. (If you don't know the story or are only vaguely aware, we humbly recommend this gripping feature on his story
, which was a finalist for a National Magazine Award in 2015.)
Filming will begin in March, according to Local 4 in Detroit. McConaughey is slated to play Wershe's dad. More on the production, direction and casting (Jennifer Jason Leigh, Bruce Dern) can be found over at Deadline.
Alright? Alright.