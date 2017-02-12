Scene & Heard

Sunday, February 12, 2017

Scene & Heard

Video: LeBron Featured in New Nike Ad, "Equality"

Posted By on Sun, Feb 12, 2017 at 12:51 PM

LeBron, Serena Williams, Alicia Keys, Kevin Durant and others are featured in a new Nike ad, appropriately titled "Equality," that dropped this morning. More on the campaign itself and its social aspects can be found here.

