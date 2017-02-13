Monday, February 13, 2017
Brit Floyd to Bring Its Immersion World Tour to Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica
By Jeff Niesel
Billed as “The World's Greatest Pink Floyd Show,” the Liverpool-based act Brit Floyd
has sold more than one million tickets over the course of a career that stretches back to 2011. The band’s latest venture, Immersion World Tour 2017, features high-definition sound, a million dollar light show and state of the art video.
The group will pay special tribute to Floyd’s Animals
album, which just celebrated its 40th anniversary.
Brit Floyd brings the show to Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica on May 20. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday.
