Community Meeting Set to Discuss Arco Recycling's Ohio EPA Appeal

With Arco Recycling proceeding with its appeal
against the Ohio EPA order to shut down operations, neighbors and other East Cleveland residents will be gathering tomorrow to get up to speed on the news and debate next steps.
Former Mayor Eric Brewer, who helped organize a chemical test of the hazardous materials being dispersed from the Noble Road dump, tells Scene
that he's hoping for some political leaders to join the meeting, set for 10 a.m. tomorrow (Feb. 14) at the Empowerment Church, 15837 Euclid Ave. in East Cleveland. U.S. Rep. Marcia Fudge and U.S. Sen. Sherrod Brown, who have both corresponded with the Ohio EPA over neighbors' health concerns, have been invited, as well as Ohio EPA Director Craig Butler.
Brewer will be joined by Jim Riffle, who conducted the tests that showed a spectrum of dangerous chemicals
wafting over neighbors' fences and coating the sides of homes.
The meeting is, if anything, an affirmation that local residents want the matter of Arco Recycling operations to be taken as seriously as possible. Increased and concentrated press attention over the past four weeks has compounded that urgency.