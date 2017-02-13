C-Notes

Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Monday, February 13, 2017

C-Notes

Punch Drunk Tagalongs Tear Up Happy Dog at the Top of a Really Great Ohio Bill

Review

Posted By on Mon, Feb 13, 2017 at 1:59 PM

click to enlarge Punch Drunk Tagalongs - PHOTOS BY ERIC SANDY
  • Photos by Eric Sandy
  • Punch Drunk Tagalongs
With a pair of EPs from 2016, Punch Drunk Tagalongs have quickly built an aura of excitement in Cleveland's indie rock scene. We first caught their show when they opened for Rubblebucket last fall, and, impressed as we were, we decided to check them out again last weekend at Happy Dog. We recommend you keep an eye out for upcoming local shows, too.

A few songs in, the band threw down the anti-social-media anthem "Alice" (while, with tongues in cheeks, urging folks to share their stuff on social media). This tune most succinctly captures what we like best about the Tagalongs' whole deal: delicate upper-register guitar leads breathing against sweeping percussion and dynamic chord progressions and bass lines. Singer Alisha Stahnke is a Northeast Ohio original — something we're always looking for in the local circuit — and her emotionally tinged vocals bring out the best in this band's songwriting.

click to enlarge The Cadence
  • The Cadence
Before the Tagalongs, we were treated to The Cadence (from Columbus) and the sort-of-newly-formed King Buu (from Cleveland). This made for a hell of a bill, and we have to say that we were pleasantly surprised and delighted to have caught all three bands throwing down some heat on a cold, cold, Saturday night.

The Cadence brought a smooth, psychedelic strain of blues rock to their first show in Cleveland. Swinging between a set of powerful originals with really resonant lyrics and a cache of great covers (from John Scofield, Gary Clark Jr. and Jimi Hendrix), this trio groovily bridged the show from King Buu's manic freak-out session to the Tagalongs' raucous and borderline Isaac Brockian melodies.

click to enlarge King Buu
  • King Buu
A nd about King Buu: These guys came out and offered no quarter to the growing crowd hanging in front the stage. From behind a mop of hair slung low across his eyes, their singer howled and yawped frantically into the mic, as the other guys dished syncopated rhythmic madness around him. At the end of their set, they collapsed into heaps on the stage. As the band explains on their Bandcamp page: "Hold on to your butts, there's a new Buu in town."

Jump to comments (0)
Email
Print
Favorite
Share
  |  

Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog

Archives | RSS

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Most Popular

  1. Coming Soon: Hook and Hoof New American Kitchen in Willoughby Read More

  2. Wholey Cow, a Whole Lotta Beef, a Whole Lotta Fun Read More

  3. Residents Hopeful for Change at Norma Herr Women’s Shelter — But Not Too Hopeful Read More

  4. Downtown Cleveland Alliance Stole All the Missing Scene Boxes, Citing Safety Concerns Read More

  5. White Boy Rick Movie, Starring Matthew McConaughey and Others, Will Film in Cleveland This Spring Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Flavor
The People Issue
Summer Guide
Best of Cleveland
More...

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100

Cleveland, OH, 44115

Main: (216) 241-7550

Advertising: (216) 802-7241

All parts of this site Copyright © 2017 Cleveland Scene.

RSS Feeds

News

Music

Movies

Eat

Arts

Get Out

Special Sections

Classifieds

Personals

Social Media

About CleveScene

© 2017 Cleveland Scene: 737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100, Cleveland, OH 44115, (216) 241-7550
Logos and trademarks on this site are property of their respective owners.


Website powered by Foundation