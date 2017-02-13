Wholey Cow, a Whole Lotta Beef, a Whole Lotta Fun

click to enlarge
Last year’s inaugural Wholey Cow event was such a success that organizing chef Mike Schoen decided to do it again. This year’s “Beef, Brew & Buffet” will be held at Sol Restaurant
(38257 Glenn Ave., 440-918-1596) in Willoughby on Sunday, February 26. The event starts at noon.
This fundraiser for the Greater Cleveland Food Bank brings in nine area chefs, each of whom has selected a certain cut of Certified Angus Beef as his meaty medium. Those mains are supported by dozens of sides on an all-you-can-eat buffet that includes an endless flow of Platform beer and live entertainment.
“Last year was a huge success; the chefs really got behind the idea of just cooking and having some beers,” Schoen explains. “This is what we do when we get together anyways, so we figured let's make it an event for all those who have supported us and most importantly for a good cause. We like to drink and eat good food. It's a party!”
Participating chefs include Ange Lupica (Lola Bistro), Vince Thomascik (Warren's Spirited Kitchen), Mike Keyerleber (Momocho), Brett Sawyer (The Plum), Hunter Toth (Hook & Hoof), Nick Frate (BRIM Kitchen + Brewery), Lucas Monasky (Willoughby Brewing Company), Will Burke (The Smith) and Schoen.
Each $75 ticket includes the buffet, beer and a commemorative t-shirt.
“We want people to just enjoy,” Schoen adds. “There's no seating arrangements, reservations or sit-down courses. Imagine a backyard barbecue with some of the most talented Northeast Ohio chefs cooking, mingling and having a beers with live bands.”
Click here for tickets
.