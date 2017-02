Chance the Rapper to Perform at Blossom in May

click to enlarge

After delivering a terrific, spiritually charged performance at the Grammy Awards, Chance the Rapper has announced a summer tour that includes a May 19 appearance at Blossom.According to the press release announcing the date, the tour represents Chance's first headlining tour. The Chicago-based artist's mixtape,, which won three Grammy awards, became the first streaming-only album to ever receive a Grammy nomination.Tickets go on sale tonight at 7 at chanceraps.com