Chance the Rapper to Perform at Blossom in May
By Jeff Niesel
on Tue, Feb 14, 2017 at 9:37 AM
After delivering a terrific, spiritually charged performance at the Grammy Awards, Chance the Rapper has announced a summer tour that includes a May 19 appearance at Blossom.
According to the press release announcing the date, the tour represents Chance's first headlining tour.
The Chicago-based artist's mixtape, Coloring Book
, which won three Grammy awards, became the first streaming-only album to ever receive a Grammy nomination.
Tickets go on sale tonight at 7 at chanceraps.com
.
