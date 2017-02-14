C-Notes

Tuesday, February 14, 2017

C-Notes

Chance the Rapper to Perform at Blossom in May

Posted By on Tue, Feb 14, 2017 at 9:37 AM

click to enlarge 16729268_1239152352843493_5194406612079151034_n.jpg
After delivering a terrific, spiritually charged performance at the Grammy Awards, Chance the Rapper has announced a summer tour that includes a May 19 appearance at Blossom.

According to the press release announcing the date, the tour represents Chance's first headlining tour.

The Chicago-based artist's mixtape, Coloring Book, which won three Grammy awards,  became the first streaming-only album to ever receive a Grammy nomination.

Tickets go on sale tonight at 7 at chanceraps.com.

