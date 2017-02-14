Scene & Heard

Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Tuesday, February 14, 2017

Scene & Heard

Listen: Radio Ad Slamming Mayor Frank Jackson Hits Airwaves

Posted By on Tue, Feb 14, 2017 at 3:53 PM

You may have heard the above radio spot on WTAM 1100, WERE 1490, 107.3 FM, or 107.9 FM. It's a political ad, natch, released Monday, slamming Mayor Frank Jackson. It was paid for by the Service Employees International Union, District 1199.

The service workers union came out in support of challenger Jeff Johnson, shortly after Johnson announced his candidacy. The union support was due, in large part, to Johnson's support of minimum wage legislation in 2016, which Jackson opposed and helped quash.

But instead of an ad praising the Ward 10 councilman, the union opted to point out ways in which the current Mayor is failing residents.

Jackson announced earlier this month that he'd be seeking an unprecedented fourth term and thinks he's the only candidate qualified for the gig, but in the partisan language of political advertising, Jackson is "bad news for Cleveland families."

Here's the ad's full transcript:

Man: Uh-oh. Looks like Cleveland Mayor Frank Jackson made the news again.

Woman: That's usually bad news for Cleveland families. Hasn't he failed us enough? Like when Mayor Jackson shut down the buses on Public Square.

Man: Putting RTA funding at risk.

Woman: And the homicide rate continues to climb. It's the worst in 10 years.

Man: How about the staggering number of Cleveland families struggling to make ends meet on poverty wages?

Woman: And the children. Half of Cleveland kids are living below the poverty rate.

Man: All of this while Cleveland politicians beg their Republican cronies in Columbus to stop our city from voting on the minimum wage.

Woman: And how about this? After Mayor Jackson lavishly hosted Donald Trump and the RNC, our neighborhoods are still falling apart. And grocery stores are now closing. Mayor Jackson's list of failures just goes on and on.

Voiceover: Stop this insanity. Call the Jackson accountability hotline at 216-512-1740. Let's work together to build a better future for our neighborhoods and our families. Paid for by SEIU District 1199. Becky Williams, president.

Tags: , , ,

Jump to comments (0)
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Speaking of...

  |  

Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog

Archives | RSS

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Most Popular

  1. Love’s Labour Lost Read More

  2. Plenty of Lin-Manuel Miranda Magic in Beck Center's 'Bring It On' Read More

  3. Coming Soon: Hook and Hoof New American Kitchen in Willoughby Read More

  4. KKK Leader Says Hate Group Is Looking to Expand in Ohio Read More

  5. Chance the Rapper to Perform at Blossom in May Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Flavor
The People Issue
Summer Guide
Best of Cleveland
More...

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100

Cleveland, OH, 44115

Main: (216) 241-7550

Advertising: (216) 802-7241

All parts of this site Copyright © 2017 Cleveland Scene.

RSS Feeds

News

Music

Movies

Eat

Arts

Get Out

Special Sections

Classifieds

Personals

Social Media

About CleveScene

© 2017 Cleveland Scene: 737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100, Cleveland, OH 44115, (216) 241-7550
Logos and trademarks on this site are property of their respective owners.


Website powered by Foundation