Tuesday, February 14, 2017
Talking with Cleveland Broadcast Legend John Telich — The A to Z Podcast With Andre Knott and Zac Jackson
Andre and Zac rap about the Grammys, Bob Huggins and Kevin Love's knee issue. Then, they bring on longtime FOX 8 sportscaster John Telich, who talks about Cleveland's most colorful athletes, the changing business of sports journalism, covering a championship parade and listening to Chance The Rapper.
