Tuesday, February 14, 2017

Scene Podcasts

Talking with Cleveland Broadcast Legend John Telich — The A to Z Podcast With Andre Knott and Zac Jackson

Posted By on Tue, Feb 14, 2017 at 4:13 PM

Andre and Zac rap about the Grammys, Bob Huggins and Kevin Love's knee issue. Then, they bring on longtime FOX 8 sportscaster John Telich, who talks about Cleveland's most colorful athletes, the changing business of sports journalism, covering a championship parade and listening to Chance The Rapper.

Speaking of Sports, A To Z Podcast

Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog

