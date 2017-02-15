37-Year-Old Woman Dies in Cuyahoga County Jail

click to enlarge

A 37-year-old Cuyahoga County Jail inmate named Nadine Stanley died yesterday, a county spokesperson confirmed to Scene this morning. No cause of death has been confirmed as of yet.Sources say Stanley had told guards she had not been feeling well for a couple of days, though they were unable to provide more details.County spokesperson Mary Louise Madigan said staff provided initial care yesterday and Stanley was then transported to Lutheran Hospital where she was pronounced dead.Stanley was indicted on drug possession charges on January 24 and was jailed on February 7.We'll update this story as more information comes in.