Vote Here and Now for Best of Cleveland 2017®!

Scene & Heard

Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Wednesday, February 15, 2017

Scene & Heard

37-Year-Old Woman Dies in Cuyahoga County Jail

Posted By on Wed, Feb 15, 2017 at 10:17 AM

click to enlarge screen_shot_2016-09-11_at_12.26.17_pm.png
A 37-year-old Cuyahoga County Jail inmate named Nadine Stanley died yesterday, a county spokesperson confirmed to Scene this morning. No cause of death has been confirmed as of yet.

Sources say Stanley had told guards she had not been feeling well for a couple of days, though they were unable to provide more details.

County spokesperson Mary Louise Madigan said staff provided initial care yesterday and Stanley was then transported to Lutheran Hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Stanley was indicted on drug possession charges on January 24 and was jailed on February 7.

We'll update this story as more information comes in.

Tags: ,

Jump to comments (1)
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Speaking of Cuyahoga County Jail

  |  

Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog

Archives | RSS

Comments

Showing 1-1 of 1

Add a comment

 
Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS
Showing 1-1 of 1

Add a comment

Most Popular

  1. Here's Jason Whitlock Comparing LeBron James to Donald Trump Read More

  2. ACLU Profiles Transgender Ohioans in New Video Series Read More

  3. YouTube sensation Dan TDM to Play the Akron Civic in March Read More

  4. White Boy Rick Movie, Starring Matthew McConaughey and Others, Will Film in Cleveland This Spring Read More

  5. 'Repairing a Nation' Shines Light on Legacy of 1921 Tulsa Race Riots Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Flavor
The People Issue
Summer Guide
Best of Cleveland
More...

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100

Cleveland, OH, 44115

Main: (216) 241-7550

Advertising: (216) 802-7241

All parts of this site Copyright © 2017 Cleveland Scene.

RSS Feeds

News

Music

Movies

Eat

Arts

Get Out

Special Sections

Classifieds

Personals

Social Media

About CleveScene

© 2017 Cleveland Scene: 737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100, Cleveland, OH 44115, (216) 241-7550
Logos and trademarks on this site are property of their respective owners.


Website powered by Foundation