Vote Here and Now for Best of Cleveland 2017®!

Scene & Heard

Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Wednesday, February 15, 2017

Scene & Heard

87-Year-Old Norwalk Woman's Obit: "Smiling Now, Not to Be Living During the Trump Presidency"

Posted By on Wed, Feb 15, 2017 at 2:47 PM

click to enlarge screen_shot_2017-02-15_at_1.56.10_pm.png

Elizabeth Smith, god bless and rest her soul, seems to have been the absolute salt of the Earth before shuffling off this mortal coil at the age of 87.  She volunteered for the Salvation Army and the Girl Scouts, worked as a poll worker, and traveled the world over, among many other things in a jam-packed life that included children, grandchildren, and a solid parting shot delivered on her way out the door.

From the Sandusky Register:

She was born June 12, 1929, in Pittsburgh, Pa., to the late Leo N. and Cathrine (Picker) Hierholzer. She was a graduate of Indiana University of Pennsylvania and received her Bachelor of Science in music education. She was a switchboard operator for many years. She was a lifetime member of Girl Scouts USA and was a 45-year volunteer for Erie Shores Girl Scout Council, and for 25 years she was a driving force behind Norwalk’s Girl Scout Day Camp. She was a recipient of the Thanks Badge, which is the highest award in Girl Scouting. She volunteered for the United Fund, Salvation Army soup kitchen, participated in crop walk, visited shut-ins at nursing homes, was an MDA volunteer and a member of Huron County Democratic Party and a poll worker. She was an active member of St. Mary Catholic Church and served on parish council, renovation committee, finance council, funeral luncheons and parish festival committees, was an office aide at St. Mary’s, former Eucharistic minister and liaison for the Toledo Diocesan Association for the parish. She enjoyed traveling, especially to Yellowstone Park and heli-hiking in the Canadian Rockies, whitewater rafting on the New River in West Virginia and the Snake River in Idaho, Orient Express trip from Vienna to Paris, entire tour of Nova Scotia including Cape Breton. Liz is smiling now, not to be living during the Trump presidency. 

Tags: , ,

Jump to comments (1)
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Speaking of Obits, Politics

  |  

Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog

Archives | RSS

Comments

Showing 1-1 of 1

Add a comment

 
Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS
Showing 1-1 of 1

Add a comment

Most Popular

  1. GCC Choreographs Masterful Opposition to Quicken Loans Arena Renovations Read More

  2. HeadTrip, a Nano Brewery, to Open at Hudson-Stow Border Read More

  3. Here's Jason Whitlock Comparing LeBron James to Donald Trump Read More

  4. Man Claims He Was Assaulted by Justin Bieber After Cavs Playoff Game in Cleveland Last Summer Read More

  5. 37-Year-Old Woman Dies in Cuyahoga County Jail Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Flavor
The People Issue
Summer Guide
Best of Cleveland
More...

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100

Cleveland, OH, 44115

Main: (216) 241-7550

Advertising: (216) 802-7241

All parts of this site Copyright © 2017 Cleveland Scene.

RSS Feeds

News

Music

Movies

Eat

Arts

Get Out

Special Sections

Classifieds

Personals

Social Media

About CleveScene

© 2017 Cleveland Scene: 737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100, Cleveland, OH 44115, (216) 241-7550
Logos and trademarks on this site are property of their respective owners.


Website powered by Foundation