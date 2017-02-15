87-Year-Old Norwalk Woman's Obit: "Smiling Now, Not to Be Living During the Trump Presidency"

click to enlarge

She was born June 12, 1929, in Pittsburgh, Pa., to the late Leo N. and Cathrine (Picker) Hierholzer. She was a graduate of Indiana University of Pennsylvania and received her Bachelor of Science in music education. She was a switchboard operator for many years. She was a lifetime member of Girl Scouts USA and was a 45-year volunteer for Erie Shores Girl Scout Council, and for 25 years she was a driving force behind Norwalk’s Girl Scout Day Camp. She was a recipient of the Thanks Badge, which is the highest award in Girl Scouting. She volunteered for the United Fund, Salvation Army soup kitchen, participated in crop walk, visited shut-ins at nursing homes, was an MDA volunteer and a member of Huron County Democratic Party and a poll worker. She was an active member of St. Mary Catholic Church and served on parish council, renovation committee, finance council, funeral luncheons and parish festival committees, was an office aide at St. Mary’s, former Eucharistic minister and liaison for the Toledo Diocesan Association for the parish. She enjoyed traveling, especially to Yellowstone Park and heli-hiking in the Canadian Rockies, whitewater rafting on the New River in West Virginia and the Snake River in Idaho, Orient Express trip from Vienna to Paris, entire tour of Nova Scotia including Cape Breton. Liz is smiling now, not to be living during the Trump presidency.

Elizabeth Smith, god bless and rest her soul, seems to have been the absolute salt of the Earth before shuffling off this mortal coil at the age of 87. She volunteered for the Salvation Army and the Girl Scouts, worked as a poll worker, and traveled the world over, among many other things in a jam-packed life that included children, grandchildren, and a solid parting shot delivered on her way out the door.