Here's Jason Whitlock Comparing LeBron James to Donald Trump

On the heels of Nike's "Equality" ad campaign , here's sports commentator Jason Whitlock, the initial force and brand behind ESPN's(but now dispensing his version of wisdom from Fox Sports 1)railing against black elites and belittling LeBron James.After a detour on the moral dereliction of Tiger Woods — "Can a sister get a table dance, Tiger?" — Whitlock accuses LeBron of elitism because, basically, he "won the genetics lottery" and was "born 6'8.""Whitlock takes the opportunity to remind his listeners thatis not an elite — his is afolks, who graduated from Ball State University with a 2.3 GPA — and neither, for that matter, is Mugsy Bogues, who overcame physical limitations to achieve success in the NBA.LeBron James is something else entirely.In an even more incendiary follow-up hot take , Whitlock clarified his thesis: Due to his physical gifts, LeBron was "born on third base." (Listeners were upset, Whitlock said, because he'd gone "against the narrative" that LeBron had overcome adversity.")According to Whitlock: "Athletic privilege works a lot like wealth privilege... There is not a great deal of difference between LeBron James and Donald Trump when it comes to being an elite person and a privileged person."Whitlock is a wolf, recall, and wolves have to think differently, more calculatingly, more "in-depthly," as he says. His eminently lupine theory is that LBJ's early adversity is irrelevant, becausehas faced some form of adversity.Donald Trump, for example?