Wednesday, February 15, 2017

Here's Jason Whitlock Comparing LeBron James to Donald Trump

Posted By on Wed, Feb 15, 2017 at 11:42 AM


On the heels of Nike's "Equality" ad campaign, here's sports commentator Jason Whitlock, the initial force and brand behind ESPN's The Undefeated (but now dispensing his version of wisdom from Fox Sports 1), railing against black elites and belittling LeBron James.

After a detour on the moral dereliction of Tiger Woods — "Can a sister get a table dance, Tiger?" — Whitlock accuses LeBron of elitism because, basically, he "won the genetics lottery" and was "born 6'8.""

Whitlock takes the opportunity to remind his listeners that he is not an elite — his is a wolf, folks, who graduated from Ball State University with a 2.3 GPA — and neither, for that matter, is Mugsy Bogues, who overcame physical limitations to achieve success in the NBA.

LeBron James is something else entirely.

In an even more incendiary follow-up hot take, Whitlock clarified his thesis: Due to his physical gifts, LeBron was "born on third base." (Listeners were upset, Whitlock said, because he'd gone "against the narrative" that LeBron had overcome adversity.")

According to Whitlock: "Athletic privilege works a lot like wealth privilege... There is not a great deal of difference between LeBron James and Donald Trump when it comes to being an elite person and a privileged person."

Whitlock is a wolf, recall, and wolves have to think differently, more calculatingly, more "in-depthly," as he says. His eminently lupine theory is that LBJ's early adversity is irrelevant, because every person has faced some form of adversity.

Donald Trump, for example?

