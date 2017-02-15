Local Artists to Play Alive Inside Foundation Benefit in March

click to enlarge
Earlier this week, locally based Little Fish Records announced it would provide support for a benefit for the non-profit group, The Alive Inside Foundation
, an organization that aims to “empower local communities to create meaningful, shared experiences that link generations, and expand aliveness globally.”
The benefit, which takes place at 5 p.m. on Sunday, March 19, at Brothers Lounge
, will feature five groups in the main concert hall, including Henrietta Kytten, Angels in Disguise, Zach & the Bright Lights, Carlos Jones & the PLUS Band [pictured] and the Nate Jones Band.
Four artists will also perform between sets in the club's Wine Bar. Those acts include J. Emmett, a band featuring the sons of the late Sonny Geraci.
Tickets
are $10 in advance and $15 on the day of show.