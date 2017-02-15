Vote Here and Now for Best of Cleveland 2017®!

C-Notes

Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Wednesday, February 15, 2017

C-Notes

Local Artists to Play Alive Inside Foundation Benefit in March

Posted By on Wed, Feb 15, 2017 at 4:08 PM

click to enlarge unnamed-2.jpg
Earlier this week, locally based Little Fish Records announced it would provide support for a benefit for the non-profit group, The Alive Inside Foundation, an organization that aims to “empower local communities to create meaningful, shared experiences that link generations, and expand aliveness globally.”

The benefit, which takes place at 5 p.m. on Sunday, March 19, at Brothers Lounge, will feature five groups in the main concert hall, including Henrietta Kytten, Angels in Disguise, Zach & the Bright Lights, Carlos Jones & the PLUS Band [pictured] and the Nate Jones Band.

Four artists will also perform between sets in the club's Wine Bar. Those acts include J. Emmett, a band featuring the sons of the late Sonny Geraci.

Tickets are $10 in advance and $15 on the day of show.

Tags: , , ,

Jump to comments (1)
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Speaking of...

  |  

Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog

Archives | RSS

Comments

Showing 1-1 of 1

Add a comment

 
Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS
Showing 1-1 of 1

Add a comment

Most Popular

  1. Berea Couple Facing Charges After Their 7-Year-Old Son Overdosed on Heroin Read More

  2. Khloe Kardashian Loves "Domestic Family Life" in Cleveland Read More

  3. Dates Announced for Cleveland Restaurant Week Read More

  4. Here's Jason Whitlock Comparing LeBron James to Donald Trump Read More

  5. Former East Cleveland Mayor Eric Brewer Entering the Cleveland Mayoral Race Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Flavor
The People Issue
Summer Guide
Best of Cleveland
More...

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100

Cleveland, OH, 44115

Main: (216) 241-7550

Advertising: (216) 802-7241

All parts of this site Copyright © 2017 Cleveland Scene.

RSS Feeds

News

Music

Movies

Eat

Arts

Get Out

Special Sections

Classifieds

Personals

Social Media

About CleveScene

© 2017 Cleveland Scene: 737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100, Cleveland, OH 44115, (216) 241-7550
Logos and trademarks on this site are property of their respective owners.


Website powered by Foundation