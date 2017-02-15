YouTube sensation Dan TDM to Play the Akron Civic in March

click to enlarge
British YouTube sensation Dan TDM
will embark on his first North American tour this spring when he and his “digital friends” hit the road for a 21-city run that includes a March 31 date at the Akron Civic Theatre
.
Middleton holds the Guinness World Record for most views for a dedicated Minecraft video channel. His adventures in Minecraft inspired his first book, the graphic novel Dan TDM: Trayaurus and the Enchanted Crystal
.
“I’m so excited to be bringing the tour to my amazing fans in America,” he says in a press release announcing the tour. “My American audience has always supported me, and this tour is a brilliant opportunity for me to bring my world to life for them. I can’t wait to travel across the country and meet as many fans as possible.”
In the family friendly show, Dan TDM and audience members solve puzzles and play games.
“Dan’s an absolute star and for many families a household name,” says Tom Greenwood-Mears, Head of Live Events, Endemol Shine UK. “The tour has been really well received in the UK and Sydney by kids and parents alike, so we are extremely excited to take it to Dan’s largest market, the U.S. For any fans of Dan, this really is a must.”
Tickets for the Akron show go on sale at 10 a.m. tomorrow at livenation.com
.