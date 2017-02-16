Thursday, February 16, 2017
Dates Announced for Cleveland Restaurant Week
By Douglas Trattner
on Thu, Feb 16, 2017 at 12:45 PM
Cleveland Restaurant Week, a two-week long promotion organized by Cleveland Independents, will take place March 3-16. This year, more than 40 locally owned, independent restaurants will participate.
“This is the real deal,” says John McDonnell, President of Cleveland Independents and owner of Merchant Street Provisions. “Cleveland Independents introduced the concept 13 years ago.”
Participating restaurants from Downtown to Avon to Akron to Willoughby will be offering the classic deal: three-course prix fixe menus for $33 plus tax and tip.
