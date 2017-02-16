Vote Here and Now for Best of Cleveland 2017®!

Bites

Thursday, February 16, 2017

Fawaky Burst Cold-Pressed Juice Coming to Cleveland Heights

Posted By on Thu, Feb 16, 2017 at 11:49 AM

Muhammad Edwards launched Fawaky Burst Juice two years ago by selling cold-pressed juices in bulk to gas stations in fresh food-starved neighborhoods. He later added a food truck and a stationary location in South Euclid (4441 Mayfield Rd., 216-438-3289).

Soon, Edwards will add a spot in Cleveland Heights to his growing portfolio. He is teaming up with chef Eric Rogers, owner of Fix Bistro, to open Fawaky Fix in the former home of Subway (2234 Lee Rd.). Estimates place opening day sometime in April.

"It was a unique situation," Edwards says. "We decided to come together as a partnership between businesses, Fix Bistro and Fawaky Burst Juice Store, to create Fawaky Fix."

“Fawaky," which translates to "fruit" in Arabic, gets to the heart of Edwards’ health-focused operation. In addition to bottled cold-pressed and blended juices available in flavors like pineapple-ginger and lemon-lime-mojito, the shop will offer five detox beverages designed for three-day juice fasts. Edwards will customize the detox program to suit personal preferences. Solid foods like healthy salads, rice bowls, wraps and paninis will also be on the menu.

The new Cleveland Heights spot isn’t the only project Edwards has brewing; he will open a new retail location in the food court of Great Lakes Mall in Mentor and Healthy Start on Noble Road in Cleveland Heights.

