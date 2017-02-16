Vote Here and Now for Best of Cleveland 2017®!

Thursday, February 16, 2017

Iman Shumpert and Teyana Taylor Named the 'Sexiest Couple on Earth'

Posted By on Thu, Feb 16, 2017 at 2:50 PM

click to enlarge Their love (and basketball) goes beyond hanging out at Chuck E. Cheese's. - INSTAGRAM
  • Instagram
  • Their love (and basketball) goes beyond hanging out at Chuck E. Cheese's.
It seems the country can't get enough of Cleveland ballplayers, yes, even ones not named LeBron. In the spirit of Valentine's Day this week, GQ recently dubbed Iman Shumpert and his wife, R&B singer Teyana Taylor, the 'Sexiest Couple Alive.'

Perhaps no couple could live up to such a title, and there are certainly good arguments to be made for other couples, but based on the recent GQ photo spread (and the couples' Instagram) the moniker may not be too far off base.

When asked what they do in Cleveland, because if you interview famous people forced to reside in Cleveland you must ask that question, Taylor told the gentleman's magazine that when you're in love, it just doesn't matter where (or how sexy) you are. Swoon. Swoon. Hearts. Relationship goals. And all that.

"We actually have a ball. I ain’t even going to front. We love the movies. We love a movie and popcorn night at the house as well. We like good restaurants. [We] take Junie [their baby] to Chuck E. Cheese's. When you’re with the person you don’t mind being with all day every day, y’all could be in like West Bumblefuck and still have a great time," she said.

Read the entire interview right here. Below, the, Kanye's video for "Fade," in which the couple made a steamy appearance.

