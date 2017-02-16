Khloe Kardashian Loves "Domestic Family Life" in Cleveland

click to enlarge
-
Instagram, @khloekardashian
Khloe Kardashian sat down for an interview with the ladies of The Talk
this week. She raved about her loving, healthy relationship with the Cavs' Tristan Thompson.
In addition, she said she loved Cleveland. (We can add this to the list of other recent celebrity endorsements
.) Like many other West Coast transplants, Kardashian professed a love and fascination for Christmastime snow — something Tristan advised her she'd soon get over.
More importantly, she said she appreciated the small pleasures of "domestic life" in Cleveland, something for which she'd evidently been yearning. She loves to cook, for instance, and said she cooked dinner "every night."
You can watch the People
recap of the interview below.