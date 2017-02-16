Vote Here and Now for Best of Cleveland 2017®!

Thursday, February 16, 2017

Khloe Kardashian Loves "Domestic Family Life" in Cleveland

Posted By on Thu, Feb 16, 2017 at 12:42 PM

click to enlarge INSTAGRAM, @KHLOEKARDASHIAN
  • Instagram, @khloekardashian
Khloe Kardashian sat down for an interview with the ladies of The Talk this week. She raved about her loving, healthy relationship with the Cavs' Tristan Thompson.

In addition, she said she loved Cleveland. (We can add this to the list of other recent celebrity endorsements.) Like many other West Coast transplants, Kardashian professed a love and fascination for Christmastime snow — something Tristan advised her she'd soon get over.

More importantly, she said she appreciated the small pleasures of "domestic life" in Cleveland, something for which she'd evidently been yearning. She loves to cook, for instance, and said she cooked dinner "every night."

You can watch the People recap of the interview below.


