Friday, February 17, 2017

Country Singer Chris Stapleton to Bring his All-American Road Show to Blossom

Posted By on Fri, Feb 17, 2017 at 2:51 PM

Country singer Chris Stapleton has recruited several of country’s newest stars to join him on this summer’s All-American Road Show. The tour will feature Brothers Osborne, Lucie Silvas, Anderson East, Brent Cobb and Margo Price as special guests. It comes to Blossom on Aug. 18.

Stapleton emerged as a superstar at the 49th Annual CMA Awards where he became the first artist to win Album of the Year, Male Vocalist of the Year and New Artist of the Year at the same awards. Most recently, Stapleton was nominated for three awards at the 52nd Annual ACM Awards, including Male Vocalist of the Year, Song of the Year (“Tennessee Whiskey”) and Video of the Year (“Fire Away”).

Exclusive Stapleton Fan Club pre-sales begin at 10 a.m. on Tuesday. Citi cardmembers will have also have access to presale tickets at that same time.

Tickets go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 24.

