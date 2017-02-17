Vote Here and Now for Best of Cleveland 2017®!

Friday, February 17, 2017

Incubus to Perform at Blossom in July

Posted By on Fri, Feb 17, 2017 at 11:17 AM

click to enlarge JOE KLEON
  • Joe Kleon
Since forming in 1991, Incubus has become one of the rare bands to appeal to a truly diverse fan base.

Though they started out as rap-rock group, they gradually progressed to the point where their energy and volume attract metalheads; the funk elements and sinewy live presentation give the jam community plenty to love; the DJ scratches and beats bring in the dance crowds; and the DIY approach and relentless road ethic appeal to indie-rockers.

Now, the band has just announced dates for its summer tour which celebrates the 20th anniversary of its major label debut. The 30-city run includes support from emo rockers Jimmy Eat World and includes a July 25 date at Blossom.

A fan pre-sale begins at noon today. AT&T priority pre-sale ticket access begins at 10 a.m. on Tuesday. Tickets go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 24.

