Vote Here and Now for Best of Cleveland 2017®!

C-Notes

Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Friday, February 17, 2017

C-Notes

WRUW to Celebrate 50th Anniversary with Free Concert and Special On-Air Programming

Posted By on Fri, Feb 17, 2017 at 10:32 AM

click to enlarge wruw-50.jpg
Commercial radio in Cleveland doesn’t have much going for it, but our local college radio stations continue to spin new music and offer something other than a 20-song rotation of songs you've already heard and boring talk shows.

This year, WRUW 91.1 FM celebrates its 50th anniversary. On Feb. 26, 1967, the station officially went on-air; it began as a ten-watt mono station. It gradually increased power and now serves most of Northeast/Northern Ohio. It can even be heard all the way in Toledo, parts of Michigan, and portions of Canada.

On Feb. 26, the station will air throwback episodes of The Cream of Broccoli Radio Hour and Sunday Matinee. "WRUW Listens Back" will offer 24 hours of archived programming featuring past on-air personalities like John E. Midnight, Joe Riznar, Cuzin' Dave Newman, Anne Weatherhead and Catherine Butler.

In addition, the station hosts a free concert at 9 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 25 at the Euclid Tavern. The Cross Brothers (members of Coffinberry, Little Bighorn, Herzog, & Shale Satans) and Fascinating (Quality Time Records) will perform.

Tags: , , ,

Jump to comments (1)
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Speaking of...

  |  

Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog

Archives | RSS

Comments

Showing 1-1 of 1

Add a comment

 
Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS
Showing 1-1 of 1

Add a comment

Most Popular

  1. Khloe Kardashian Loves "Domestic Family Life" in Cleveland Read More

  2. Cleveland Puppy Mill Operators Plead Guilty to Animal Neglect, Cruelty Read More

  3. Iman Shumpert and Teyana Taylor Named the 'Sexiest Couple on Earth' Read More

  4. L.B.M. Pop-Up at Porco Lounge to Offer Taste of What's to Come Read More

  5. Cinematheque to Screen Four of the Worst Movies Ever Made Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Flavor
The People Issue
Summer Guide
Best of Cleveland
More...

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100

Cleveland, OH, 44115

Main: (216) 241-7550

Advertising: (216) 802-7241

All parts of this site Copyright © 2017 Cleveland Scene.

RSS Feeds

News

Music

Movies

Eat

Arts

Get Out

Special Sections

Classifieds

Personals

Social Media

About CleveScene

© 2017 Cleveland Scene: 737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100, Cleveland, OH 44115, (216) 241-7550
Logos and trademarks on this site are property of their respective owners.


Website powered by Foundation