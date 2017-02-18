Backstage Pass: An Interview with Monster Truck Driver Bari Musawwir

Discovered by Monster Jam producers in North Carolina in 2006, monster truck driver Bari Musawwir, who grew up in Cleveland Heights, admits the huge vehicles represent a departure from the radio-controlled trucks he raced as a kid.
After four years of training, he earned a spot on the Monster Jam tour in 2010 and hasn't looked back. He's currently among the top competitors on this year's circuit.
Yesterday, we spoke to him backstage at the Q where Monster Jam, the annual monster truck rally, commences today.
The event turns the arena floor into a racetrack by dumping truckloads of dirt and building a series of jumps and obstacles. At approximately 12 feet tall and 12 feet wide, Monster Jam trucks sit atop 66-inch-tall tires that allow them to roll over just about anything. The trucks can even fly up to 125 to 130 feet in distance.
Competition commences at 1 and 7 p.m. today and takes place again at 1 and 6:30 p.m. tomorrow at the Q. We recommend ear plugs.