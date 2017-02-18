Vote Here and Now for Best of Cleveland 2017®!

C-Notes

Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Saturday, February 18, 2017

C-Notes

Backstage Pass: An Interview with Monster Truck Driver Bari Musawwir

Posted By on Sat, Feb 18, 2017 at 8:10 AM

click to enlarge barimusawwir_zombie.jpg
Discovered by Monster Jam producers in North Carolina in 2006, monster truck driver Bari Musawwir, who grew up in Cleveland Heights, admits the huge vehicles represent a departure from the radio-controlled trucks he raced as a kid.

After four years of training, he earned a spot on the Monster Jam tour in 2010 and hasn't looked back. He's currently among the top competitors on this year's circuit.

Yesterday, we spoke to him backstage at the Q where Monster Jam, the annual monster truck rally, commences today.

The event turns the arena floor into a racetrack by dumping truckloads of dirt and building a series of jumps and obstacles. At approximately 12 feet tall and 12 feet wide, Monster Jam trucks sit atop 66-inch-tall tires that allow them to roll over just about anything. The trucks can even fly up to 125 to 130 feet in distance.

Competition commences at 1 and 7 p.m. today and takes place again at 1 and 6:30 p.m. tomorrow at the Q. We recommend ear plugs. 

Tags: , ,

Jump to comments (1)
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Speaking of Bari Musawwi, Monster Jam

Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog

Archives | RSS

Comments

Showing 1-1 of 1

Add a comment

 
Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS
Showing 1-1 of 1

Add a comment

Most Popular

  1. Khloe Kardashian Loves "Domestic Family Life" in Cleveland Read More

  2. Berea Couple Facing Charges After Their 7-Year-Old Son Overdosed on Heroin Read More

  3. Cleveland Puppy Mill Operators Plead Guilty to Animal Neglect, Cruelty Read More

  4. 14 Bands to See at This Year’s Brite Winter Read More

  5. Incubus to Perform at Blossom in July Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Flavor
The People Issue
Summer Guide
Best of Cleveland
More...

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100

Cleveland, OH, 44115

Main: (216) 241-7550

Advertising: (216) 802-7241

All parts of this site Copyright © 2017 Cleveland Scene.

RSS Feeds

News

Music

Movies

Eat

Arts

Get Out

Special Sections

Classifieds

Personals

Social Media

About CleveScene

© 2017 Cleveland Scene: 737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100, Cleveland, OH 44115, (216) 241-7550
Logos and trademarks on this site are property of their respective owners.


Website powered by Foundation